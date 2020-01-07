CLOSE
His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection

Long live Prince and while we may never get new music from the Purple One, we will get an opportunity to feel closer to him via a limited edition clothing collection. This isn’t just any clothing collection. From 2011-2016, Prince had personal designers that worked with him from 2011 until 2016. Call and Response, the Toronto based clothing company from fashion duo Lori Marcuz and Cathy Robinson, made hand crafted, detailed custom jackets and ensembles for the musician. He wore their jackets for all of his public appearances from the Grammys to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

In an interview with V Magazine, the fashion pair admitted that though the worked with him for five years, they actually never met Prince. They explained, “We did everything through the phone, we sent him some clothing, and then he asked the next day if we’d like to work with him, which of course we did. That’s how we started out with him, and we worked with him until his death.”

They are working with his estate on the capsule collection and they were asked to interpret the 1999 album. The collection includes two vests: one purple and one black, two trench coats: including a black shimmery leather jacket and a purple paisley leather jacket. There is also “the bomber jacket, the strip jacket and then the bladed jacket.” The designer added, “To me, they’re my favorite – because he wore them.”

The eight piece collection starts with a Hand Dyed Long Sleeve Shirt ($175.00, store.prince.com) with “PRINCE” and “1999” logos from the 1999 album on front and back. Each hand dyed piece is one of a kind. The most expensive piece is a black trench ($2400.00, store.prince.com) where the lining has images of the front and back of the 1999 album cover as well as the song list printed on silk using sublimation.

Beauties, will you be purchasing from the collection? What do you think of the pieces? Sound off in the comment section.

You can purchase the clothing here.

His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

