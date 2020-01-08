CLOSE
Nori At Night
Zoe Kravitz for Elle Magazine

There are some people that are just absolutely stunning and Zoe Kravitz is just that! The daughter of Rock and Roller Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has been on the scene for a while and she is getting better and more beautiful with time. Check out the flicks below.

Unsung Cruise

At one point, Nicole Kidman—@zoeisabellakravitz’s future costar in Big Little Lies—was secretly engaged to her father, rendering her a potential stepmother. “I was a grumpy teenager with her,” Kravitz told ELLE. Kidman now says, “I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace. She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ⁣ ⁣⁣ ELLE February 2020⁣⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣⁣ Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz ⁣⁣ Photographer: @paolakudacki⁣⁣ Stylist: @ajmukamal⁣⁣ Hair: @nikkinelms⁣⁣ Makeup: @ninapark⁣⁣ Manicure: @Skydreamy⁣⁣ Production: @jnproductionglobal

