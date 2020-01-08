Zoe Kravitz for Elle Magazine

There are some people that are just absolutely stunning and Zoe Kravitz is just that! The daughter of Rock and Roller Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has been on the scene for a while and she is getting better and more beautiful with time. Check out the flicks below.
View this post on Instagram
With two seasons of #BigLittleLies under her belt and a starring role in Hulu’s #HighFidelity, @zoeisabellakravitz is just getting started. “I learned so much from my Big Little Lies family,” she told ELLE for our February issue. “Much as everyone would like us to have been bitchy and competitive, we all got along so well.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE February 2020 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz Photographer: @paolakudacki Stylist: @ajmukamal Hair: @nikkinelms Makeup: @ninapark Manicure: @Skydreamy Production: @drita_c
View this post on Instagram
At one point, Nicole Kidman—@zoeisabellakravitz’s future costar in Big Little Lies—was secretly engaged to her father, rendering her a potential stepmother. “I was a grumpy teenager with her,” Kravitz told ELLE. Kidman now says, “I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace. She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE February 2020 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz Photographer: @paolakudacki Stylist: @ajmukamal Hair: @nikkinelms Makeup: @ninapark Manicure: @Skydreamy Production: @jnproductionglobal
View this post on Instagram
Growing up in the spotlight wasn’t easy for @zoeisabellakravitz. “I didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE February 2020 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz Photographer: @paolakudacki Stylist: @ajmukamal Hair: @nikkinelms Makeup: @ninapark Manicure: @Skydreamy Production: @jnproductionglobal
View this post on Instagram
@zoeisabellakravitz on her marriage to #KarlGlusman: “[He] has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE February 2020 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz Photographer: @paolakudacki Stylist: @ajmukamal Hair: @nikkinelms Makeup: @ninapark Manicure: @Skydreamy Production: @jnproductionglobal