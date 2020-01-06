Victor Cruz Is Coming To Morning Television

View this post on Instagram

Former NFL Player Victor Cruz Joins E!’s Morning News Show ‘Pop of the Morning’ As Third Host Written By: @_BlairM (📸 Getty Images) E! Is starting 2020 off right as the network just revealed a third host for its news show ‘Pop of the Morning.’ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Monday morning, hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie joked around that something was missing from the set. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Are we missing a person in this chair, that’s here next to us,” Tweedie asked his co-host. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “We might be,” Vazquez responded. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Without making audience members and viewers wait any longer, Tweedie introduced the newest addition to E! family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Ladies and gentlemen, here is our third part of the family, Victor Cruz,” the host exclaimed. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Victor Cruz is a former wide receiver in the NFL. He retired in August 2018 and joined ESPN as an analyst. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After taking his seat and joining his now co-hosts on the show, Cruz explained his excitement to be a part of ‘Pop of the Morning’s,’ stating, “Thanks for having me, I’m excited to be with you, two lovely people. I’m excited to talk to the people about what’s going on in the world. Pop of the morning, have your brunch now with us.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cruz continued after being asked by Vazquez what he’s looking forward to most about being a part of the show saying, “I’m excited just to get to the people and get their news, their ideas and talk to you guys about what’s going on. I’m just excited to have guests and have different perspectives and talk about different things day in and day out. I’m ecstatic.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The show airs mornings at 11 a.m.