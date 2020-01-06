CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

Victor Cruz Is Coming To Morning Television

Former NFL Player Victor Cruz Joins E!’s Morning News Show ‘Pop of the Morning’ As Third Host…

View this post on Instagram

Former NFL Player Victor Cruz Joins E!’s Morning News Show ‘Pop of the Morning’ As Third Host Written By: @_BlairM (📸 Getty Images) E! Is starting 2020 off right as the network just revealed a third host for its news show ‘Pop of the Morning.’ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Monday morning, hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie joked around that something was missing from the set. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Are we missing a person in this chair, that’s here next to us,” Tweedie asked his co-host. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “We might be,” Vazquez responded. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Without making audience members and viewers wait any longer, Tweedie introduced the newest addition to E! family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Ladies and gentlemen, here is our third part of the family, Victor Cruz,” the host exclaimed. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Victor Cruz is a former wide receiver in the NFL. He retired in August 2018 and joined ESPN as an analyst. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After taking his seat and joining his now co-hosts on the show, Cruz explained his excitement to be a part of ‘Pop of the Morning’s,’ stating, “Thanks for having me, I’m excited to be with you, two lovely people. I’m excited to talk to the people about what’s going on in the world. Pop of the morning, have your brunch now with us.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cruz continued after being asked by Vazquez what he’s looking forward to most about being a part of the show saying, “I’m excited just to get to the people and get their news, their ideas and talk to you guys about what’s going on. I’m just excited to have guests and have different perspectives and talk about different things day in and day out. I’m ecstatic.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The show airs mornings at 11 a.m.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close