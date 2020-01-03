Did Lil Fizz Of B2K And Apryl Jones Break Up

According to the gram Apryl Jones (Omarion babies mother) and B2k rapper Lil Fizz may have broken up. They did a whole lot to be together and hurt a lot of people in the process for their relationship and all for what? They no longer follow each other on instagram and in this day and age that is strong indicator that there is trouble in paradise. Only time will tell but when things were all good they were all on social media so the people want to know what’s up!
