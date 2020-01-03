CLOSE
Did Lil Fizz Of B2K And Apryl Jones Break Up

According to the gram Apryl Jones (Omarion babies mother) and B2k rapper Lil Fizz may have broken up. They did a whole lot to be together and hurt a lot of people in the process for their relationship and all for what? They no longer follow each other on instagram and in this day and age that is strong indicator that there is trouble in paradise. Only time will tell but when things were all good they were all on social media so the people want to know what’s up!

Is You, Or Is You Ain’t My Baby: #Fizz And #AprylJones Unfollow Each Other And Twitter Thinks They’ve Broken Up – Written by: @RaquelHarrisTV ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Well, that’s it. #AprylJones and B2K rapper #Fizz may have called it quits. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s been a short but interesting journey watching the imploding relationship of Fizz and Omarion’s ex and mother of his child, Apryl Jones. Now, the ”Love and Hip Hop” stars have seemingly called it quits, and even took it to the next level of unfollowing each other on social media. While the two have yet to formally confirm the end of their fling, Twitter is calling it like it sees it – per usual – by reacting to the couple’s sudden shift in love. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One Twitter user wrote, “fizz really lost a major bag for apryl for them to not even last lmaaaoooooo.” Another user wrote, “And this is what being a simp is.. Fizz permanently ruined a relationship with his friends & permanently fucked up his 💰 for a temporary time with a bitch he should’ve never touched. I have no respect for fuckboys.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Was the birth of the relationship in the name of love or the name of vengeance? It doesn’t make #Omarion any difference, but Twitter finds it all quite comical. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you guys think they are completely done?

