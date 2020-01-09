CLOSE
Fox Officially Says Gay Tupac AKA Jussie Smollet Will Not Be Returning For ‘Empire’ Finale

Sad news for French, gay actor Juicy Smolliét.

Jussie Smollett

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

When the final episode of Empire airs, don’t expect to see the gay Tupac, aka Jussie Smollett, in it. The Wrap is reporting that Fox entertainment head, Michael Thorn confirmed Smollett’s absence from the finale.

Leading up to the series finale, there was speculation the Smollett could return to the show allowing faithful fans to say goodbye to the character.  Thorn killed all of that talk, confirming to the publication that Jamal Lyons won’t be on the show.

“He will not be coming back. As you would expect when you’re finishing an iconic series like ‘Empire,’ that Brett, as the showrunner, along with his producing partners, would certainly have discussions about what’s the best way to finish the show. In this case, Jussie will not be coming back for the finale.”

Bummer.

Smollett exited the show near the end of the last season following the actor was accused by Chicago PD of allegedly staging a vicious hate crime against himself. In response to the intense public scrutiny of the situation, producers wrote Smolelt’s character of season 5’s final episodes despite his fellow cast members vouching for him.

Thorn further added on Smollet’s exclusion:

“Our hope at Fox — and I know the producers feel the same way — is that the show, to us, is much bigger than some of the personal stuff that’s unfortunately happened for Jussie, where we just want the ending to be as epic as the beginning.”

Looks like Jamal will remain in Paris while the rest of the Lyons try to figure things out and bring the saga that is Empire to a dramatic close.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Fox Officially Says Gay Tupac AKA Jussie Smollet Will Not Be Returning For ‘Empire’ Finale  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Empire , Jussie Smollet

