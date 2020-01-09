CLOSE
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black Woman To Marry Into Royalty

Source: Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty

Meghan Markle has made headlines everyday since joining the Royal Family, but this week, she’s causing a stir for the exact opposite reason. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and her hubby Prince Harry announced that they’d be stepping back from their senior royal duties while they “work to become financially independent”.

The couple said in a statement:

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

News of the departure from Buckingham palace shocked Americans and Brits alike. Let’s be real, this is a game changer for the Royal Family who’ve spent hundreds of years doing things a certain way. In comes an American, Black woman who changes most of the tradition in less than five years.

So what did the Queen have to say about this?

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Of course the jokes started to fly the second Black Twitter found out the news.

Late Night Hosts found it pretty funny as well. Just ask Trevor Noah.

But Meghan isn’t the first Black woman to marry into royalty, and certainly won’t be the  last. Hit the flip too see more Black Girl Royal Magic.

