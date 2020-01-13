R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family After Joycelyn Savage Scuffle

CLOSE
It’s been a rough week for Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends of the last several years, but she is finally back home with her family.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage both shared a relationship with singer R. Kelly who is now behind bars for sex crimes and obstruction of justice but their relationship came to a head this week during a domestic fight. The ladies recorded an argument that leads up to punches being thrown. Joycelyn was eventually charged with misdemeanor battery.

Fast forward, Clary has reunited with her family. The 22-year-old confirmed she was full of smiles after seeing her dad yesterday.

 

This reunion is significant because The Clary’s, Azriel’s mom and dad, have pleaded for their daughter to break free from R. Kelly on public platforms several times. Azriel had refused to be with her parents since she was 17-years-old but, in a statement to PEOPLE, Alica Clary says her daughter’s chains are finally broken and the ‘battle is won’!

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice tells PEOPLE. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

“My daughter could either not be here because of the choices she made when she was 17 or I get to be able to fight and help her grow,” she tells PEOPLE. “To be honest, the battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive.”

Azriel has made her own statement to the public, via Twitter regarding where she lies mentally after the ordeal:

“I just want people to embrace me, love me and forgive me because I’m young.. and I just didn’t know. Please do not crucify me for not being knowledgeable.

No one ever wakes up and says “today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped”.. those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and victim would ever be in the same sentence because I was too in denial.. but once you realize, you realize.“

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family After Joycelyn Savage Scuffle  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

