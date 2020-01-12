CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As Executive Producer

Winfrey offered in a statement that she's pulling away from the project as she believes it's not ready to be premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Oprah Winfrey was named as the executive producer for an upcoming documentary centered on the sexual misconduct allegations against Def Jam Records co-founder, Russell Simmons. Winfrey is pulling away from the project but did say in a statment that she believes the accusations are true.

In an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey stated she is pulling away from the project and will not support its debut as an Apple TV+ exclusive. The reason, the media mogul believes that the filmmakers’ decision to debut the film at this month’s Sundance Film Festival ahead of its readiness clashes with her ideas.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Winfrey said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.

Winfrey praised the work of filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, but feels that the project is short of being “complete” in her words. She also went on to say that she will continue to support the Time’s Up organization, and will invest her time in supporting other victims of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As Executive Producer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

