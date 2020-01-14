CLOSE
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping Off Mugshot Comments

Fans online took swipes at the Miami veteran due to his hair, which has fallen out due to his battle with lupus.

Trick Daddy found himself the butt of jokes after his mugshot went viral in the wake of his arrest in Miami last week. After the avalanche of comments, the Florida rapper made it known that the jokes at his expense didn’t move a thing in him.

Trick Daddy, 45, was arrested last Saturday for DUI and cocaine possession after he was discovered sleeping in his vehicle. It has since come up in reports that the rapper born Maurice Young was not only driving under the influence, he also reportedly ran several red lights and struck street signs before coming to a stop.

Trick failed to complete a field sobriety test and was booked then eventually slapped with the possession charge after police say that found a rolled dollar bill with cocaine residue among his items. In addition to the charges, Trick was wanted for a warrant for a previous DUI charge.

Well after his arrest, Trick posted the following to his Facebook page:

Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus … and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow.

Trick has publicly stated he is battling lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes many patients to lose hair among other physical ailments. He has also admitted in the past that he uses marijuana and other substances to combat the pain.

You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping Off Mugshot Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

