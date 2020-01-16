CLOSE
‘Power’ Overload: Starz Chief Spills The Beans On Upcoming Spinoff Shows

James St. Patrick is dead but 'Power' is definitely not.

Power Season 5

Source: Starz / Starz

There are only three episodes of Power left, but the show will have many legs thanks to several spinoffs on the way.

We already know that Mary J. Blige and Method Man will be starring in Power Book II: Ghost,, which will serve as a direct follow up to Power, which comes to an end this month. Speaking at TCA, Starz President, and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch announced that fans can look forward to three more Power spinoff shows which are currently in development. He revealed that “some titles are prequels, some sequels, some spinoffs.”

Unsung Cruise

Per Deadline:

“There’s a lot of rich characters that we can choose to pull out,” the Starz boss continued, but if he was to divulge which characters from the mothershow would make the jump “you’d know who does and who doesn’t die” in the current season of Power which will air its series finale on Feb. 9, the same night as the Oscars.

The episodes “are good if not better than what (Power creator) Courtney Kemp put together” for Power, said Hirsch about what he’s read of the spinoffs.

We would like to see it, cause currently, these last remaining episodes are slapping like they used to. You can look no further than the reception they are getting on Twitter with fans vehemently voicing their displeasure with the way the show is leading up to revealing who shot and killed the Power’s main character James St. Patrick aka Ghost.

Deadline also reports that there are two writer’s rooms hard at work getting episodes ready for all of Power’s spinoffs. It looks like Power is going nowhere for the foreseeable future.

Photo: Starz

‘Power’ Overload: Starz Chief Spills The Beans On Upcoming Spinoff Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Power TV , Starz

