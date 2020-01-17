CLOSE
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show Solidarity With Matching Tattoos

Joycelyn Savage’s family is showing their public support for the recently arrested girlfriend of R. Kelly with permanent ink.

Savage was popped last week after a video of her assaulting Azriel Clary, the young lady with whom she shared a relationship with R. Kelly, went viral. Since then, Joycelyn and Azriel have been talked about in headlines.

It’s unclear what Joycelyn plans to do moving forward, unlike Azriel who returned home to her family and declared she was free from Kelly’s grip, but her family is still showing they have her back.

This week Joycelyn’s sister, Jaiylin, showed off tattoos matching with her mom, of Joycelyn’s name.

“Pure Joy”♥🌹 I Am My Sisters Keeper Unconditionally ♥🤞🏽We Love you Joy!

 

In a second message, Jaiylin simply says “I love you” to her sister.

 

I LOVE YOU♥️🌹

We wonder if she got the message…thoughts?

