CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

One time for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After fans kept wondering when the third Bad Boys film would arrive, they repaid the duo in full as Bad Boys For Life opened MLK Weekend with a $73.4 million take, well-more than what studios and forecasters were expecting.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It’s not only the biggest R-rated opener ever for Sony Pictures but also, it’s the second-highest opening all-time for a January film, Martin Lawrence’s biggest opening weekend and a return to box-office supremacy for Smith.

Initially, projections for the film were around $38 million before escalating every day. With the news of a major jump for the franchise, Sony has also revealed that a FOURTH Bad Boys movie is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter with both Lawrence and Smith in talks to reprise their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Best of all? It probably won’t take as long as it took the seventeen years between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys For Life.

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

bad boys , martin lawrence , Will Smith

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close