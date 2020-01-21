CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wale Tapped To Perform At Inaugural Call of Duty League Home Series Across The Pond

The Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist will be joining a lineup that will also feature international DJ Nicky Romero at that concert will take place Feb. 8 at Copper Box Arena.

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wale will be taking his talents across the pond to help kick off the opening night concert of the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens home series.

Unsung Cruise

The announcement of the Wow… That’s Crazy crafter getting things started with poetically infused was announced today (Jan.21) by the Esports organization RekTGlobal. The Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist will be joining a lineup that will also feature international DJ Nicky Romero at that concert will take place Feb. 8 at Copper Box Arena.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Speaking on the announcement of Wale performing at the opening night concert, London Royal Ravens Managing

Director Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell, who doubles as Chief Gaming Officer for the parent company ReKTGobal added:

“With Wale joining the concert lineup, the Home Series brings together the biggest artists in hip hop and

EDM, plus the world’s best Call of Duty pro athletes. “The inaugural homestand weekend for the London Royal Ravens is a can’t miss event with unforgettable performances, an action-packed esports tournament and lots of behind-the-scenes access for fans and the challenger scene.”

This is the latest news revolving around the COD League. Last week we got our first look at the official street-style uniforms as well as the Kickstradomis customized Air Force 1’s the league’s commissioner, Johanna Faries, and players will be rocking when it launches in Minneapolis (Jan. 24-26).

For our United Kingdom readers looking to score tickets to the event, you can head here. Looks like this is an event Call of Duty fans don’t want to miss.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wale Tapped To Perform At Inaugural Call of Duty League Home Series Across The Pond  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Wale

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close