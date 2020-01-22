CLOSE
Conor McGregor Praises President Donald Trump, Gets A Response

The UFC star recently made his return to the Octagon, making short work of talented fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

McGregor v Cerrone

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

Conor McGregor is an enigma as a fighter, selling matches by embodying all the tactics of a heel in professional wrestling but then showing sportsmanship and gratitude at the end of his bouts. Fresh off his UFC 246 win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, McGregor took to Twitter to praise President Donald Trump and got a response from the former business mogul.

Unsung Cruise

On MLK Day this past Monday (Jan. 20), President Trump shared one of his customary blowhard tweets praising the state of Black America in his usual ham-fisted fashion.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great,” Trump tweeted.

Right.

The tweet reached McGregor’s timeline, who heaped praise upon Trump instead of, you know, put a greater emphasis on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s contributions to America and the world.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America,” McGregor shared in response.

Trump didn’t resist replying to McGregor’s shoutout, congratulating the Irishman on his 40-second knockout of Cerrone. With the win, McGregor is expected to make a return to the ring against UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted him in their hyped 2018 bout. Jorge Masvidal, also a reported Trump supporter, is also a potential foe for McGregor down the line.

Photo: Getty

Conor McGregor Praises President Donald Trump, Gets A Response  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

