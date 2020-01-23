CLOSE
'Red Table Talk' Renewed For Three More Seasons And Spinoff

Jada Pinkett Smith has scored an online hit with her “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook. The multigenerational show that includes her 19-year-old daughter Willow Smith and her 66-year-old mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris has been such a hit that Facebook has renewed the series through 2022.

The spinoff “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” stars Latin music icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily and niece Lili, for another multi-generational show presumably geared to the Latin-American community. “I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith in a statement.

“Red Table Talk” has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Since the show began in 2018, Pinkett Smith has covered topics including sexual abuse, mental health, addiction, trans-racial adoption, sex, relationships and more with guests like “Sex And The City” actress Kristin Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Toni Braxton, Ciara, singer August Alsina, Don Lemon, and Cookie and E.J Johnson. Pinkett-Smith’s interview with Kardashian friend and social media personality Jordyn Woods, in the wake of the Kristin Thompson/Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal, set Facebook viewing records.

PInkett Smith and her daughter and mother have mined their own personal lives for the show. Pinkett Smith discussed her mother’s drug addiction, her marriage with husband Will Smith, her beef with actress Gabrielle Union and the tensions of her journey with her husband’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, mother of Will’s oldest son, Trey.

The spinoff will be produced by Pinkett Smith and Estefan.

The approximately 25 minute episodes debut on the Red Table Talk Facebook page. 

‘Red Table Talk’ Renewed For Three More Seasons And Spinoff  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

