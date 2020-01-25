CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos Since D’Angelo’s ‘Untitled’

Music to set the mood.

MTV Movie Awards 2000

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

At the start of the new millennium, many people had questions about how the future would turn out and where mankind was headed. Technology was reaching new heights and some people even questioned how long humans had left on the planet.

Unsung Cruise

However, D’Angelo seemed to only have a few things on his mind. Love, spirituality and sex.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

His album Voodoo was released on January 25, 2000, and it was instantly praised as a milestone in soul music. With songs like “The Line”, D’Angelo spoke about universal feelings of self doubt. With “One Mo’Gin”, he captured the feeling of seeing an old flame for the first time in years.

But D’Angelo’s most memorable moment during the Voodoo era was probably his iconic and overwhelmingly erotic music video for the song “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”. With one shot and one location, D’Angelo probably made one of the sexiest videos of all time and its impact is still felt today. Although D’Angelo eventually had a negative response to his newfound sex appeal, audiences still celebrate the pure eroticism and sexual tension the video conjures up.

Not too many music videos have captured such heat since “Untitled” was released twenty years ago, but folks certainly succeeded in the sex appeal department. Hit the flip for some of the sexiest music videos by men and women that definitely brought the steam worthy of an “Untitled” music video.

How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos Since D’Angelo’s ‘Untitled’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Christina Milian , D'Angelo , LL Cool J , omarion

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close