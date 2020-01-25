CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For ‘Punk’d’ Revival

The original series was hosted by Ashton Kutcher.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Chance The Rapper has been getting bags outside of rapping for a minute now, and it appears he’s going to get in front of the camera yet again as a show host. The Chicago star has been tapped to host the revival of the prank show Punk’d.

Unsung Cruise

The Punk’d reboot was officially announced in July 2019 according to Deadline but back then, the host for the series wasn’t known to the public. In a new press release as also reported by Deadline, MTV Studios shared that the show, formerly hosted by Ashton Kutcher, will be making its return to the Quibi network this coming spring. Unlike the previous incarnation, the updated version of Punk’d will showcase Chano punking celebrities via a number of mini-episodes on the streaming network.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The original series ran initially from 2003 to 2007 and was rebooted in 2012 with a number of celebrity hosts. This isn’t Chance’s first time in front of the camera, this after starring as a judge for Netflix’s Hip-Hop competition show Rhythm and Flow, and also serving as a stand-in host for the Late Late Show last year.

A new teaser clip from Quibi has been unveiled and features everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Check out Punk’d when it makes its debut on April 6.

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For ‘Punk’d’ Revival  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

chance the rapper

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close