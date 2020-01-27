Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal & More React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Fellow players and athletes are reacting to the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. We now know he was in a helicopter with his 13 year old daughter, Gianna. They were on their way to her basketball practice. Many people are reacting. See below
Former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal
The great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers
Statement from the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver
