CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief Rap Career

Kobe Bryant

Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune / Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

Yesterday (Jan. 26), the world lost a basketball icon when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other individuals were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. There are far too many words to share about Bryant’s impact as a ballplayer and a father but he was a man of the world. In his early 20s, the devout hip-hop head would try his hand at being an artist. No, seriously.

Unsung Cruise

On social media, clips of Kobe rapping alongside Brian McKnight have long circulated as moments of either jokes of fond remembrance of how much Bryant lived. But the stories go far deeper than that.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name (Remix)”

In 1999, right in the middle of his third season in the league and a year after he had his coming out party at the All-Star Game in Madison Square Garden,  Kobe jumped on the remix of Destiny’s Child massive “Say My Name” to offer his own remix. He’d be really tight with Beyoncé, Kelly, Latoya, and Latavia over that period – challenging Mathew Knowles to a game of 1-on-1 (and probably going easy on him) and even making a cameo appearance in the “Bug A Boo” video.

Brian McKnight – “Hold Me”

Ah yes, this one. In the late ’90s, back when he wore the #8, Kobe fashioned himself as a rapper who loved metaphors and being dope that way. He’d freestyle at Lower Merion High School and considered himself nice. He even released a debut album, K.O.B.E. with the lead single featuring Tyra Banks.

But the “Hold Me” video is extra special just for Kobe’s opening bars alone: “Your love’s a sword slicing gently through my body/ Burn so sweet, blood boils when you speak”

Kobe Bryant feat. Nas, 50 Cent & Broady Boy – “Thug Poet”

Kobe Bryant feat. Tyra Banks – “Kobe”

K.O.B.E. has a rather interesting distinction. For starters, it’s an album from an athlete turned rapper featuring the likes of Nas and a young 50 Cent. In the late ’90s, it’s Kobe following the blueprint his teammate Shaquille O’Neal laid with his album and getting The Notorious B.I.G. for “You Can’t Stop The Reign”. Kobe’s one and only album didn’t have the same success of Shaq’s but the work ethic remained clear – Kobe was determined to succeed at whatever.

It was Mamba Mentality before we even knew what the term meant.

All 9 Victims Identified in Helicopter Crash That Left Kobe Bryant & Daughter Dead
5 photos

 

K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief Rap Career  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Kobe Bryant

Videos
Latest
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close