All 9 Victims Identified in Helicopter Crash That Left Kobe Bryant & Daughter Dead

UPDATE: 1/27/2020 10:10 AM EST:

All nine victims have been identified in Sunday’s deadly helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna dead.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobell were also on board.

Christina Mauser, the assistant coach of the Mamba girls team, perished, along with Sarah and Peyton Chester. The pilot has also been identified as Ara Zobayan.

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 3:50 PM EST:

TMZ reports Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, aka Mambacita, was also on board the helicopter and has died in the crash.

She was 13 years old.

The pair were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Story developing.

ORIGINAL:

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office took to Twitter to report, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

All 9 Victims Identified in Helicopter Crash That Left Kobe Bryant & Daughter Dead was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com