CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ice Cube Reflects on Kobe Bryant, “Kobe Is Some of the Glue That Holds L.A. Together”

“ I hope the city wraps their arms around the family and embrace them as much as they embraced Kobe ’cause the family’s gonna need it.”-Ice Cube

BASKETBALL: JUL 20 Big3 Basketball Kansas City

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was felt by many fans all over the world. While many are coming to terms with their untimely passing, West Coast Hip-Hop legend and Los Angeles native Ice Cube reflects on how he felt when the news hit and shares some advice for his fellow L.A. natives.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Monday (Jan. 27) during an interview on ESPN, Ice Cube shared his reaction to the devastating news of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

“Kobe is some of the glue that holds L.A. together,” Ice Cube said somberly. “I remember when I first heard, I [text Kobe] to see if he would hit me back. And when I didn’t get it back, you don’t immediately start to worry ’cause he’s Kobe and he always get back sooner or later.”

But the return text never came and while many are trying to come to grips with the unimaginable tragedy as fans, Cube reminds fans that Kobe’s family is grieving also.

“I just tossed and turned all night thinking about Vanessa and his daughters, thinking about his mother, and his father, his sisters, thinking about Vanessa’s parents, just everybody in his immediate life that loved him, what they lost. I know what we lost as fans.”

Despite being nine years his senior, Ice Cube noted that Kobe was more than a friend, he was his hero.

“Me personally, I don’t have too many heroes that’s younger than me, and [Kobe] was one of ’em,” Ice Cube continued. “It’s profound but I think more about his family and I hope the city wraps their arms around the family and embrace them as much as they embraced Kobe ’cause the family’s gonna need it.”

Check out the interview below.

Ice Cube Reflects on Kobe Bryant, “Kobe Is Some of the Glue That Holds L.A. Together”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

ice cube , Kobe Bryant

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close