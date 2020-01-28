CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Syleena Johnson Discusses Womanhood In New Album, Highlights From Her Journey To Fitness & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Syleena Johnson is gearing up to release her first album since 2014. Titled Woman, the album is slated speak to the power of women’s place in society, in relationships and more. She called in today to discuss its January 31 release, and also dished on her diet and fitness routine as she continues to train for her next fitness competition.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED: Syleena Johnson Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Syleena Johnson Says Rickey Smiley’s Book Is The Truth! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

 

Syleena Johnson Discusses Womanhood In New Album, Highlights From Her Journey To Fitness & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close