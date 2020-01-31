CLOSE
Yikes! New Research Reveals How Much The Average Football Fan Overeats On Super Bowl Sunday [VIDEO]

New research reveals that the average football fan will eat over 10,000+ in calories and 180 grams of saturate fat during Super Bowl Sunday. Watch Rickey Smiley rundown the shocking report below.

