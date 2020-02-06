Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Con Funk Shun, Dazz Band & More Added To 2020 Unsung Cruise Line Up

The 2020 Unsung cruise just got a little bit funkier!

Con Funk Shun, Dazz Band, Brick, Zapp, and Switch will be bringing their timeless hits like “More Bounce To The Ounce”, “Let It Whip”, “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody”, “Love’s Train”,  and “I Call Your Name” to the inaugural cruise.

Hosted by radio personalities Rickey Smiley and Russ Parr, the cruise promises lots of parties, comedy, seminars, and themed events that will keep you entertained for the 7 days at sea.

Unsung Cruise

The Funk bands join Teddy Riley, Blackstreet, and Wreckx-N-Effect who have already been announced as cruise performers. The cruise sails out of Baltimore, Maryland on October 11, 2020 and returns on October 18.

For additional information on the cruise, call 972-371-7245 or visit www.unsungcruise.com.

Con Funk Shun, Dazz Band & More Added To 2020 Unsung Cruise Line Up  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Unsung Cruise

