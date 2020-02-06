Jazzy Report: Fish Can Repair Their Own Hearts

Scientists are one step closer to figuring out how fish are able to repair their own hearts. Zebra fish have been known to regenerate their own heart tissue, unlike humans suffering from heart failure. Cracking the code could make a world of difference and potentially save a number of lives.

Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

