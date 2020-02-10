CLOSE
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’

If you’ve been itching for a new Janet Jackson album, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The music icon announced she will be releasing a new album titled “Black Diamond” this summer. Additionally, the mom-of-one will be headlining a world tour to accompany the release.

Jackson revealed the album title is an ode to the strength of the jewel, she wrote, “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy.”

Jackson’s last album release was in 2015 when she dropped “Unbreakable.” Are you excited for a new Janet album? Let us know in the comments.

