CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines Day 

"The Photograph" still

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Love is in the air this week, and for the first time in a long time, there’s a Black, romantic film hitting theaters to help us celebrate all the love flowing this week.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, hits theaters this Friday — aka Valentine’s Day — which follows the estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a famous photographer who falls in love with the journalist (Lakeith Stanfield) assigned to cover her late mother. Rae told Variety about working with Lakeith on the Will Packer produced flick:

“I did the chemistry read with a couple of guys and obviously Stella was watching and [producer Will Packer] was watching…[LaKeith] was definitely the most interesting read out of all the guys. LaKeith had a different type of energy and that’s what blew them away.”

It looks like fans are just as hype to see the movie as the cast was making it.

I got a chance to see an early screening of the film, and believe you me, it’s worth the hype. So in the spirit of love and celebrating everything Black, hit the flip for five reasons to see The Photograph this Valentine’s Day.

5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines Day   was originally published on globalgrind.com

The Photograph , valentines day

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close