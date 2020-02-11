CLOSE
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

Source: Paul Bereswill / Getty

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace.

The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a private funeral in the Los Angeles area according to E News! A public memorial service for the Bryants will be held on February 24th at Staples Center.

The Bryants, along with Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri AltobelliAlyssa AltobelliSarah ChesterPayton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26. All on board were headed to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy.

On the public memorial where fans can attend to pay their final respects, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said, “We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves. We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, has struggled writing the words in grappling with the immense loss of her husband and daughter. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” she wrote on Instagram. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

She added, “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad,” Vanessa continued. “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

