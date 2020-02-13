CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To Apologize? [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg is all over the internet apologizing about the comments he made towards Gayle King, but the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew wants to know when is she going to apologize about the comments she made about the late Kobe Bryant?

Gary With Da Tea is the lone man standing in support of Gayle because Rickey, Special K and Eva think that she is completely in the wrong.

Watch the video above to hear everyone’s point of view. Who are you siding with? Let us know in the comments.

