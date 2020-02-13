Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach In These Itty Bitty Bikinis

Weeks after taking home three Grammys, Lizzo is getting some much-needed R&R on the beaches of Brazil and Mexico, soaking up all the sun, getting that melanin even darker and living her best life.

In this cobalt blue two-piece, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker is serving up some serious cleavage.

“Thinkin bout tiddies,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Late last week, sis put it all out there in this itty bitty red bikini and we ARE HERE FOR IT!

“Roll model,” she quipped.

Let’s not forget all that booty in this thong:

Here she is rocking Brazil’s colors:

One of my personal favorites

Trust, despite all of these hateful and fatphobic attacks against Lizzo, we plan to keep seeing all her thick and curvy #BlackGirlMagic, cause from the looks of her booming career, she ain’t going any damn where.

So you keep do you Lizzo!

