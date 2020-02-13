CLOSE
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For Allegedly Scamming Hotels Out Of More Than $100K!

Two men in Atlanta have been arrested for pretending to be the iconic Hip Hop group, Wu-Tang Clan. They were riding around in a Rolls Royce, running up hotel tabs.

According WSBTV, “A group of men driving around in Rolls-Royces posed as famous rappers to scam more than $100,000 from exclusive hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. Investigators say Aaron Barnes-Burpo and another man claimed to be with the entertainment firm Roc Nation and the Wu-Tang Clan.”

They were staying at the Hyatt Regency and The Georgian Terrace hotel, running up tabs to $39,000 and $45,000. They went all out with this scam, according to reports they used stolen credit cards and fake credit cards. They also reportedly hired two homeless me to pose as bodyguards.

The law caught up to them when they tried to pull the same stunt in Augusta, GA. Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The other men who were involved were not charged.

Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For Allegedly Scamming Hotels Out Of More Than $100K!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

