Mayvenn Hair Launches Free Wig Customization Services

Mayvenn Wig Customization

ICYMI, Mayvenn Hair has been killing the beauty game by giving beauty entrepreneurs a platform to thrive and Black women a place to find qualified stylists and services. With top quality extensions and wigs, hair lovers can craft their perfect looks with ease. And while the brand has upped the ante with their free extensions install service, the brand is keeping the momentum going with a free wig customization service.

Unsung Cruise

That’s right, you read that correctly! Mayvenn is giving you the opportunity to score a free wig install. Launching just a few days ago, customers who buy Virgin Lace Front and Virgin 360 Lace Wigs exclusively from the hair brand, are matched with a local stylist that within the brand’s network that will customize the wig unit for free. Now that’s what we call more bang for your buck.

Best of all, this service includes tinting lace, bleaching knots, cutting the lace and plucking the hairline. And if you switch up your wigs regularly, you know that it takes a pretty good coin to pull your wig together just as you’d like.

Mayvenn Wig Customization

See, I am devoted member of the #wigstyle club and while I do get a deal for my installs, it is nothing compared to what Mayvenn has brought to the table.

What we love most about this customization service is that wig lovers can get in on the fun nationwide. Whether you’re in California or in the Big Apple, the brand has a team of certified stylists that will melt that lace into your scalp with ease.

All you need to do is visit the site at shop.mayvenn.com, select your wig of choice, check out and choose the Mayvenn Wig Customization as a free add-on and you’re good to go. Mayvenn then emails you the pre-paid voucher to use during your salon visit. And if you’re trying to stay on a budget, the brand also offers the QuadPay option, which allows you to break up the final balance into four interest-free payments. They understand that it’s hard out here, but your mane shouldn’t have to suffer.

And of course, if you want to stock up on other hair esentials, the brand has got you covered. From frontals, clip-in extensions, closures, bundles and more. and with your choice of Brazilian, Malayasian, Indian or Peruvian hair, your mane will be snatched!

Do you plan on giving Mayvenn’s free wig customization a try? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

 

Mayvenn Hair Launches Free Wig Customization Services  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

