Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979, Sues Estate For $50M

The suit was filed under the Child Victims Act.

Even though he is no longer with us in the physical Rick James’ legacy is still making news; this time for the worse. A woman alleges the music star sexually assaulted her in the 1970’s.

Page Six is reporting the Super Freak’s estate has been hit with a lawsuit. According to the article an unidentified woman is stating that the Buffalo native raped her when he apparently visited a youth detention center. The accuser says he was there shortly after the release of his first album Come Get It! which would make her 15 years-old at that time.

To hear the plaintiff say it James forced himself on her when they were alone in her room. “He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow,” she revealed in the suit. “I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.’” Even before the incident she mentioned he made her feel “very uncomfortable” upon first meeting and was “very suggestive and inappropriate”.

She states the violation has caused her “physical, psychological and emotional injury,” which has lead her to drink heavily, drug abuse and “serious thoughts of suicide.” On Thursday, February her legal team filed the suit at Erie County Supreme Court against the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, which is the estate run under James’ real name.

The accuser’s lawyer Darren Seilback has stated that while she never reported the incident to the authorities she did confide in friend about the supposed assault. “More facts will come out as the case proceeds” he explained.

This is not the first time Rick has been accused of sexual assault. In 1991 he was arrested for holding a 24-year-old woman against her will, forcing her to commit sexual acts and torturing her with a crack pipe. He famously resurfaced in popular culture when David Chappelle impersonated him on Chappelle’s Show.

