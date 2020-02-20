CLOSE
Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.

Today it became official! Go-Go is the sound of D.C.! Mayor Murial Bowser signed the go-go bill to make what all native Washingtonians already knew and felt, documented.

Unsung Cruise

This signing started to come together nearly a year ago in efforts to preserve DC’s own and unique music genre. After the Metro PCS controversy last April, musicians, local advocates, and natives let their voices be heard by protesting using the hashtag #DontMuteDC. In June, Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie introduced the bill, which will not only make Go-Go official but will also help create programming to preserve the genre and archive its history.

Now, that everything is in order, it was only right for a “backyard paaarrttyyy” in my best lead mic voice! Down at the Culture House, Backyard Band and DJ Supa came together to lead the celebration!

Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.  was originally published on woldcnews.com

