Stop Playing With LL: Lauren London Quickly Shuts Down Diddy Dating Rumors

Dont mess with a woman while she's grieving

Lauren London Lets Everyone Know She’s Forever Nipsey Hussle’s

On Thursday, Diddy posted a picture of him and Lauren London together, captioning the photo with a couple blue heart emojis. People on the internet are relentless, so they immediately started to speculate that one photo automatically meant they were dating–and that comment section led to the music mogul deleting the flick.

Shortly after these rumors made to some not-so-credible tabloid headlines, Lauren swiftly took to Instagram to deny any and all speculation by letting fans know that she will always be Nipsey Hussle‘s girl.

“Still his!” She posted under a photo of Nipsey. “King Ermias! Never Forget!”

Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!

London then went on to post a screenshot from her IG story, where she wrote, “stop fu***in playin with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing.” In the caption, she clarifies why she’s even addressing the drama, writing, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”

Take it from Lauren, she is not currently dating anybody. And even though she usually stays quiet through the endless rumors and reports, once you play with her family or her character, she will speak on it.

Less than a year after the passing of London’s longtime love, she’s still grieving, and she won’t let anyone get in the way of that.

