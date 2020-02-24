CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]

Actress Niecy Nash is showing us that “50” is the new whatever you feel like it!

The “Claws” star recently celebrated her 50th birthday and to honor her big day, she put her cakes on front street with a very clever ponytail.

In the photo, you can see Nash in posing with a long ponytail with clips falling down her back that read, “Happy 50th birthday Ms. Niecy Nash. Slay. Boss. Blessed. ”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Unsung Cruise

 

She also hit us with another angle with a caption that promotes being true to yourself. It reads:

T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂

 

 

Ms. Nash has never been shy to show off her assets… and we love it! Keep doing you, Ms. Nash!

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Nicey Nash

Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close