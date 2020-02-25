CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pudding Perv Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Bill Cosby is firmly behind bars serving a 10-year sentence for sexual assault, which means, of course, his spokesperson thinks it’s time to show support for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. In a new statement, the spokesperson blasted the court’s decision to convict the powerful film producer.

Unsung Cruise

Andrew Wyatt, playing on the sympathies of those who believe Cosby is innocent, launched into a short statement over Weinstein’s rape and criminal sex act convictions. Using the moment to also slam the #MeToo movement, Wyatt’s statement also took aim at Weinstein and Cosby’s rights to due process.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

From Bill Cosby’s Instagram:

Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.

To view the statement in full, read below.

View this post on Instagram

Official Statement From Andrew Wyatt Regarding The Verdict Of Harvey Weinstein: This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts. Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished #DueProcess #JusticeReform

A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on

Photo: WENN

Pudding Perv Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bill cosby , Harvey Weinstein

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close