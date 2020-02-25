Pudding Perv Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby is firmly behind bars serving a 10-year sentence for sexual assault, which means, of course, his spokesperson thinks it’s time to show support for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. In a new statement, the spokesperson blasted the court’s decision to convict the powerful film producer.

Andrew Wyatt, playing on the sympathies of those who believe Cosby is innocent, launched into a short statement over Weinstein’s rape and criminal sex act convictions. Using the moment to also slam the #MeToo movement, Wyatt’s statement also took aim at Weinstein and Cosby’s rights to due process.

From Bill Cosby’s Instagram:

Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Posted February 25, 2020

