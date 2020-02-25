CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

50 Cent Posts Offensive Zaya Wade & R. Kelly Meme

Quite frankly, this is low even for Fif.

50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

The decision made by the family of Zaya Wade to support her as she continues to find herself should be celebrated widely, but many on the outside are choosing the opposite. Rapper 50 Cent posted an offensive meme featuring the NBA legend and R. Kelly sitting next to one another that applied an unfunny joke at Zaya’s expense.

Unsung Cruise

“LOL NOW THIS SOME FUNNY SH*T.” 50 Cent wrote in the caption for the meme, which features Kelly and D Wade sitting next to one another from a 2016 photo at New York Fashion Week. Conservation bubbles appear above their heads that read as follows.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Heard you had a daughter now,” Kelly says via his bubble. “U touch her I’ll kill ya,” Wade says in his.

Not surprisingly, many of Fif’s followers chimed in with words of support and to further attempt to drag young Zaya and the Wade family down. Here is where we remind you that 50 Cent will be 45 years old this summer.

We would post the meme but we’d rather not dignify the ignorance.

Photo: WENN

50 Cent Posts Offensive Zaya Wade & R. Kelly Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , r. kelly , Zaya Wade

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close