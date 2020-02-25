CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

“We Are Not A Couple” Wendy Denies Dating William Shelby

Over the weekend, we wrote about Wendy Williams and the man we thought was her man. In our defense, we had more than enough reason to believe that William Shelby was Wendy’s new boo. She posted several pictures of the two cuddled up, hands on knees, leaned in, smiling at the camera—or at each other.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Wendy bragged about Will sending a car for her, going out for dinner and she spoke about the jewelry he laced her with—Shelby is a jeweler by trade.

Unsung Cruise

But after this weekend, with headlines like ours, Wendy used the Hot Topics segment of her show to clear up the rumors.

“Will is my friend. He happens to be a jeweler. I’m one of his low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time, you know what I’m saying? But he fixes stuff, shines stuff. He’s made a couple of pieces for me. I like Will a whole lot. Will is involved with his family and he’s got a whole ‘nother life. No, we did not plan to dress alike. Although that does look like– I know, I know! I admit it. A lot of you all said, ‘You look like a couple.’ No, we’re not a couple. I got on a beige negligee and threw on that—it was cold out! And then we get in the studio and I put it on my gram. Yeah we’re huddled like this in the studio cuz it’s freezing in there. It’s like 5 degrees. It’s colder in there than it is in here. The studio is only about the size of my chair. You know, Papi’s in the other room rapping. I’m sitting there huddled. Belly full from meatballs and all kinda other stuff we ate earlier and next things you know there’s accusations being thrown. Now, I told you I like to hold on to people. I’m no Puffy, I’m not breaking my rotator cuff. (Referencing Diddy’s surgery on his rotator cuff.) Will is my friend. We are not a couple. And I do not have a boyfriend. That’s it.”

Okay, girl.

You can catch Wendy clearing things up in the video below. Her comments about their friendship begin around the 14-minute mark.

See Also: You Care: Wendy Williams Is Dating An NYC Jeweler

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com 

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

“We Are Not A Couple” Wendy Denies Dating William Shelby  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

wendy williams

Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close