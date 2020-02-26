CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial 

The most important election of our country's history is upon us.

Detroit Prepares To Host GOP Presidential Debate

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It’s 2020, which means it’s almost that time folks. Time to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote for America’s next POTUS, which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this year’s elections is our chance to shift the way our country has been running itself for hundreds of years.

Unsung Cruise

For months now, we’ve watched several candidates disrespect and ostracize African Americans, women and young folks in general. That’s why it’s imperative that we come together as a whole to hit the polls this November to change the narrative that has been placed on us.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

According to a National Poll, 48 percent of Democratic-leaning black voters back Biden as their choice for president, citing his time as former President Barack Obama’s vice president among reasons for their support. While Bernie Sanders is the favorite of black millennials, though his margin with that group is much smaller.

So obviously, there’s some generational divisiveness going amongst Black folks.

With all this confusion going on, it’s pretty hard to convince someone to go to the polls.

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. Hit the flip for five VERY good reasons why Black Millennials should be hitting the polls this year.

Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial   was originally published on globalgrind.com

black millennials , Voters , voting

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close