CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Should The Size Of The Ring Matter?!

Do we as a culture put too much value into material things? What about when love is involved?

In this edition of Eva’s Corner, Special K, Da Brat, Rickey Smiley, Gary with Da Tea, and Eva get into a heated debate about the size of engagement rings and whether or not it should matter during a proposal.

Eva and Rickey are on the same page but everyone else thinks size matters. Watch the video above to hear this debate and let us know your opinions in the comment section.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Should The Size Of The Ring Matter?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close