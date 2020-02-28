We’re not sure how Black Tony has not figured out how to use Uber yet but we’re not surprised. He is pleading for someone (really, Rickey) to give him the number to Uber so he can get to work. Can someone please teach him how to use a smart phone?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

What do you think? We bet our last dollar Black Tony is around here using a flip phone. Somebody come get him!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Somebody Help Black Tony Call Uber! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com