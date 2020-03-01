CLOSE
Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Up All The Glam Lewks In 'The High Note' Trailer

It's about time the talented "Black-ish" actress became a bonafide movie star!

From Girlfriends and Black-ish, it’s not a secret that Tracee Ellis Ross has been sizzling up the small screen for two decades. But why hasn’t she become a bonafide movie star yet?

Well, that all might change, thanks to her upcoming film The High Note.

In the trailer, that dropped last Friday (Feb. 28), Ross plays Grace Davis, an iconic slightly diva-ish singer in her 40s coasting by on tour performing songs from a decade ago. With the help of her personal assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson), she finds her voice and the courage to become the artist and woman she was destined to be.

“Grace is one of those women who has spent her life being what she thought everybody wanted her to be so that she could make her dreams come true,” Ross recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“And she’s at that point in her career and her life where that crossroad happens. Where I can keep doing what I’ve been doing because it works and this is what everyone wants me to do or I can be who I am and let my real Grace Davis fly.”

While Grace may be at a crossroads, her fashion isn’t. Sis is serving up some serious high-glamorous lewks! See for yourself:

Also, peep this movie poster. That long pony is giving us life!

Now if you’re thinking who is doing all that singing, it’s none other than Tracee herself! The 47-year-old also told EW that she singing six original songs for the film was a dream come true.

“It was so much fun to be working in a different world and a different genre,” she said, adding, “It was also terrifying for me to face my dreams, I was so scared to sing! I really wanted this script for so long and I wanted this role. I went after it and I’m so happy with how it all turned out.”

While it may be natural for many of us to believe she was channeling her inner mama, Diana Ross, for the role of Grace, that wasn’t the case.

“In all honesty, none of this is taken from the world I know of being my mom’s child,” she says. ”

“The only thing is that I always had the dream of being able to sing. But this character was so beautifully and wonderfully written, and the story really has nothing to do with any of the things that I know from my mom’s experience. Except for the fact that there’s a real humanity to this woman and she’s not a paper-thin quote-unquote diva that the world usually paints larger-than-life women as. She’s a real person. That’s the only connection that I can draw.”

Listen, I don’t know about y’all, but I’m cannot wait for Tracee to shine on the big screen!

Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Up All The Glam Lewks In ‘The High Note’ Trailer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

