CLOSE
Steph Lova
HomeSteph Lova

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing Down Aging Phones

American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on me by slowing down my old iPhone6S. And guess what? I was right!

Unsung Cruise

Recently it was confirmed that Apple has agreed to a preliminary settlement of 500 million as part of a class action lawsuit alleging the company intentionally slowed down aging phones.

The phone affected the most by this were iPhones 6, 7 and SE. How they did this was by sending IOS updates to older phones that would toggle the speed down in attempts to get consumers to purchase new batteries or trade in their phones for a new more expensive model all together!

Welp what had happened was the got caught and now they gotta pay up! Each iPhone user affected is expected to receive $25. FunFact: Apple would not admit any wrong doing but still agreed to the 500 million payout. A drop in the bucket to a company that’s worth $1.3trillion!!!

Source: CNN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apple

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close