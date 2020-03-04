The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted ‘No Money’ to Support Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of trolling going on.

Killer Mike said he’s rich and did not accept money from Bernie Sanders after Twitter trolls claimed he did in exchange for support.

Speaking of being trolled, Spike Lee said he’s being “harassed” by James Dolan, who is the owner of the New York Knicks even though he’s their biggest fan.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, received a lot of love from Queen Elizabeth II expressing he is “always be welcomed back” to the royal family.

Bow Wow isn’t feeling the love. He shared that he’s just not ready to settle down.

Hear all about this and what Eva thought about Bow Wow’s openness.

