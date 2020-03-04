CLOSE
Knicks Gonna Knick: Spike Lee Says He’s Done Watching Knickerbockers For The Season

Following his appearance on First Take, the Knicks organization released a statement saying that Spike Lee claiming that he was a victim in the situation was"laughable."

Spike Lee Says He Is Done Watching The Knicks For The Rest of The Season

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Following his kerfuffle with New York Knicks security before a  Monday night matchup between his beloved Knickerbockers and Houston Rockets, Spike Lee has decided that he will no longer be giving the team any of this time the remainder of this season.

Things got interesting on Monday when the 62-year-old movie director was denied entry through the arena using the employee entrance as he has done for years. A video hit Twitter, and you can hear Lee and security having a heated discussion about him not being allowed into the arena. He can be heard saying:

“No one told me! I’m staying right here. Now, if you want to arrest me like Charles Oakley, then go ahead.”

Lee did attend the game, but his dustup was the talk of social media. The following morning, Spike ran to ESPN and hopped on First Take to explain what happened that night.

He opened up explaining,” I’ve been using the same entrance for 20 plus years,” “The employees’ entrance on 33rd street. Yesterday, last night, I go in, my ticket gets scanned.”

He further added:

“The elevator is not moving. And the security guy comes to me and says ‘We need you to get off the elevator.’”

He ignored their commands, and when he arrived on the 5th floor to take his seat, security was waiting for him and told him, “Mr. Lee, you have to leave Madison Square Garden,” he detailed to Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.  The situation was allegedly handled at the time when Lee spoke to James Dolan, but apparently not.

Lee also announced on the popular show that you won’t see him anymore courtside sitting in his $300K seats that when Max did the math and adjusted for inflation spent about $10 million over the years, he has been attending Knicks home games.

Following his appearance on First Take, the Knicks organization released a statement saying that Spike Lee claiming that he was a victim in the situation was”laughable,” and that they asked Spike “repeatedly” not to use the employee entrance.

The Knicks just continue to show why they are laughing stock of the NBA.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Knicks Gonna Knick: Spike Lee Says He’s Done Watching Knickerbockers For The Season  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

New York Knicks , Spike Lee

