Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Stopped Her Potential Talk Show [WATCH]

Today in celebrity news, Nene Leakes is speaking out!

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran shared that she believes Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter blocked her potential talk show.

The production company of The Wendy Williams Show was alleged to produce the #RHOA star’s show as well.

“Timing is everything. Maybe it wasn’t my time. Sometimes people are intimidated, ya know. They think you gonna come up and do a little more than they do, I’m not sure, but I know that it was scrapped,” said Nene.

Way to go Nene for being positive!

