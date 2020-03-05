CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year Because He Won’t Cut His Locks

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for over a year because he refuses to cut his locks because of his religious beliefs. He has since been suffering from anxiety attacks allegedly triggered by his experience in jail, according to the lawsuit he filed.

According to the York Daily Record, in the lawsuit McGill filed last October, he claims three administrators at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility “have inhibited his right to free exercise of religion for no legitimate penological purpose” when they kept him in solitary confinement because he won’t cut off his dreadlocks.A set of lawyers have recently produced an amended complaint, citing it resulted in McGill’s deteriorating mental health and anxiety attacks 2-3 times a week. The lawsuit is seeking an order to have McGill placed in the jail’s general population and is also seeking damages.

Unsung Cruise

The county responded that they have a policy regarding inmate hairstyles to “ensure security and cleanliness” because long dreadlocks could be used to hide contraband.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The state prison system has amended its inmate grooming policy in 2016, allowing any length of hair and dreadlocks which can be subjected to search through a handheld metal detector. But those rules don’t apply at the county prison.

McGill, who is a believer of the Rastafarian religion, refuses to cut his hair as he believes his spirit lives through his dreadlocks and that he would lose strength and essence needed for the afterlife if he would cut it.

Because of his solitary confinement, he gets only one hour outside his cell in the security housing unit, five days a week, between midnight to 2 AM. That is the only time that he is allowed to call his family.

McGill is scheduled for trial in late March in connection with a shooting case in January 2019. He is facing multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other crimes after he allegedly shot and injured four people.

Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year Because He Won’t Cut His Locks  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Pennsylvania

Videos
Latest
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close