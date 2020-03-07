You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals

National Cereal Day makes you reminisce about all the good cereal we had as kids back in the day — because cereals these days are not the same. Technically, it wasn’t a complete Saturday Morning cartoon binge without some cereal to go along with it.

If you’re a true 90’s kids, then you remember there was nearly a cereal for every popular character on television at the time.

Urkel O’s

Then, there were cookies that turned into cereals.

Oreo O’s

And let’s not forget the cereals that were cereals in cartoons and became cereals in real life.

Reptar Crunch

But believe it or not, cereal didn’t just start poppin’ when we were kids. It’s been around for a very long time.

Ferdinand Schumacher, a German immigrant, began the cereal revolution in 1854 with a hand oats grinder in the back room of a small store in Akron, Ohio. His German Mills American Oatmeal Company was the nation’s first commercial oatmeal manufacturer. In 1877, Schumacher adopted the Quaker symbol, the first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal.

So how do we honor National Cereal Day? Have a bowl for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Share it as a snack or bake something and share your recipes. Do you remember any of these discontinued cereals? Hit the flip to check it out.

