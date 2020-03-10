CLOSE
Founders Of Black Lives Matter Honored In TIME 100 Women Of The Year Issue

Honoring women from each year between 1920 and 2019 with their own unique cover, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi are honored for the 2013 entry.

Annually, TIME magazine publishes a special issue that highlights the “Person Of The Year” which it has done since 1999. For its 100 Women Of The Year programming, the magazine lists 100 honorees, naming the founders of Black Lives Matter for the year 2013.

TIME’s new undertaking for its 100 Women Of The Year lists a woman, or women each year from 1920 to 2019, giving them their own unique cover and story.

As the publication notes, Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors created the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter just after volunteer night watchman George Zimmerman was cleared of the killing of Black unarmed teenager, Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. Along with Opal Tometi, the trio has since transformed BLM into a mighty movement dedicated to raising the awareness of Black women and men who are killed by police.

From TIME:

In July 2013, when George Zimmerman was acquitted of fatally shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, activist Alicia Garza posted on Facebook, ending with: “black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter.” Garza’s friend Patrisse Cullors added the hashtag, and #BlackLivesMatter went viral. Amid outrage, the three words became a rallying cry for thousands around the world protesting violence and systemic racism against black people. Today, thanks to the movement’s founders—Garza, Cullors and Opal Tometi it has grown into one of the most influential social-justice groups in the world.

Learn more about the founders of Black Lives Matter here.

Click here to see the full list of TIME’s 100 Women Of The Year honorees, which include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and other notable names.

Founders Of Black Lives Matter Honored In TIME 100 Women Of The Year Issue  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

